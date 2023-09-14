Automotive jobs revved up in Nelson Mandela Bay
New R3bn Stellantis plant in Coega and Benteler investment in Kariega welcomed with open arms
Nelson Mandela Bay is set to soon be home to a new R3bn greenfield plant operated by global automaker Stellantis, with the investment resulting in 1,000 new jobs at the facility and a further 2,097 throughout the Eastern Cape automotive value chain.
Completion of the plant in Coega’s special economic zone is scheduled towards the end of 2025, and a range of 1-ton pickups, to compete in SA’s popular bakkie market, are set to roll off the assembly line by 2026...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.