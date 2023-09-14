×

Automotive jobs revved up in Nelson Mandela Bay

New R3bn Stellantis plant in Coega and Benteler investment in Kariega welcomed with open arms

14 September 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay is set to soon be home to a new R3bn greenfield plant operated by global automaker Stellantis, with the investment resulting in 1,000 new jobs at the facility and a further 2,097 throughout the Eastern Cape automotive value chain. 

Completion of the plant in Coega’s special economic zone is scheduled towards the end of 2025, and a range of 1-ton pickups, to compete in SA’s popular bakkie market, are set to roll off the assembly line by 2026...

