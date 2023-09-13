Woman threatened, raped ‘after she ignored boyfriend’
A 39-year-old Gqeberha woman was allegedly beaten, threatened with her life and had a firearm pointed at her before she was raped, simply because she allegedly did not respond to her ex-boyfriend when he spoke to her.
Linda Mongo, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and pointing of a firearm at the start of his trial...
