News

Woman threatened, raped ‘after she ignored boyfriend’

13 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A 39-year-old Gqeberha woman was allegedly beaten, threatened with her life and had a firearm pointed at her before she was raped, simply because she allegedly did not respond to her ex-boyfriend when he spoke to her.

Linda Mongo, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and pointing of a firearm at the start of his trial...

