Was Van Niekerk a law unto himself?
Case opened over legal bills he racked up while his position of speaker was up in the air
Though he was not the speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay council for five months in 2022, National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk used the official letterhead and signatory of the office to appoint a law firm and rack up R551,586 worth of legal bills.
The law firm, Boqwana Burns Incorporated (BBI), has now come knocking, demanding that the municipality pays for services rendered, including appearing in court, providing strategic advice, consultations, briefings with other attorneys, drafting an urgent application, perusing court papers, writing certificates of urgency and various other tasks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.