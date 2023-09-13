Pinetown police swooped on an illegal distillery where three people were allegedly caught manufacturing illegal vodka under the name of a well-known alcohol brand in Westmead on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said officers from crime intelligence, the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board, a courier company and an expert from the alcohol brand gathered intelligence about a company manufacturing counterfeit liquor.
“During observation it was uncovered that the gates to the building were always shut. However, the suspects were continuing with their shenanigans behind closed doors.
“Upon tactically penetrating the building, police found three men in the act of bottling self-made liquor into bottles branded with the name of a well-known vodka brand.
“Branded boxes, tonnes of liquor, a matrix printer and bottle caps — all valued at about R400,000 — were seized,” he said.
The three suspects, aged between 29 and 42, will appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Three arrested for manufacturing fake branded vodka in Durban
Senior reporter
Image: supplied
