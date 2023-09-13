×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Skills programme brings light to the unemployed

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 13 September 2023

There was hardly a dry eye at the official opening of the Tebelo Lighthouse in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday as one of the students shared her career vision after receiving a necessary skills boost through the nonprofit organisation.

The co-founder and chief executive of Tebelo Lighthouse, Ellenore Meyer, said she was  overjoyed to see her dream become a reality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest