R13m tax fraud accused expected back in court this week
A Nelson Mandela Bay businessman, his company and an alleged employee are expected to appear before the Gqeberha commercial crimes court this week where they face a slew of tax fraud charges totalling more than R13m.
Zolisa Ncume, his business Thembizolani Trading Enterprise CC, and Ncedile Mgolodeli, face 33 counts of fraud, eight counts of contravening the tax administration act and five of contravening the skills development levies act...
