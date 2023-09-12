The Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to a 42-year-old man accused of murder and stock theft.
Fredrick Pieter Jacobus Botha was arrested on August 29 in connection with the murder of Christiaan van Tonder in 2021.
It is alleged Van Tonder had sold 31 cattle to Botha for R293,000 on November 29 2021.
“After the cattle were handed over to the accused, it is alleged the accused asked the deceased to drive with him, using the deceased's vehicle, to a remote area near Theoville plots, Barrage, to finalise the payment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahajana said.
It is alleged that the accused shot and killed the deceased in his bakkie.
Mahanjana said Botha asked the court to release him on R5,000 bail.
However, prosecutor Moses Ralitsela opposed his bail application and led evidence of the investigating officer, George Christiaan Foucher, that there was a likelihood Botha could interfere with the state witnesses as he was known to them and they all operated their businesses in the same area.
Magistrate Mila Kgobane denied Botha bail. The matter resumes on October 30.
TimesLIVE
No bail for man accused of murdering farmer who sold him cattle
