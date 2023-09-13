×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Life-changing initiative helps bring back the smiles

By Tshepiso Mametela and Hlumani Mcuba - 13 September 2023

Tears ran down Verushka Visagie’s face as she recalled the life-altering moment on July 25 2020 when her then 12-year-old son, happily playing with a kite, nearly died.

Richard survived being electrocuted after trying to retrieve the kite from an electricity pole, but the scarring he suffered as a result changed his life...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest