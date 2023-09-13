×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

I was acting in defence of the metro, says mayor

Premium
13 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has confirmed sending a letter to Boqwana Burns Incorporated for legal services but said this was done in defence of the municipality in his capacity as the former speaker of council.

Van Niekerk, in a statement, was responding to questions sent to him in connection with a notice filed by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom that called for him to be suspended following a probe by the rules and ethics committee...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest