Hillcrest pupils are the bee’s knees in spelling
English may not be her first language, but that certainly did not stop Hillcrest Primary School pupil Allesha Hoffman from putting up her hand to participate in the Sanlam Words Open Worlds (WOW) spelling competition.
And boy did she show them when she ended second in the provincial leg of the competition, a social empowerment initiative of the Toyota Stellenbosch University Wordfest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.