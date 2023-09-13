A motorist was killed in an accident on the N2 in Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.
HeraldLIVE
Driver killed after bakkie plunges off N2 into river
Image: 123RF
A motorist was killed in an accident on the N2 in Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver lost control of the vehicle as he approached Settlers bridge, heading towards the city, causing it to plunge into a river.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday, at about [10.08pm] , an adult male was driving a white Isuzu KB LDV [light delivery vehicle] on the N2.
“As he neared Settlers Bridge in Bluewater Bay, the vehicle left the road, went through the gap just before the bridge and ended up in the river.
“The [identity of the] deceased is unknown at this stage and the vehicle is registered to a bank,” she said.
Anyone who can assist the police in tracing the driver’s next of kin can contact detective Warrant Officer Jacque Leonard on 082-847-4756 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
