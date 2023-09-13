‘Baby snatcher’ case to be transferred to regional court
The case against a 20-year-old Gqeberha woman accused of kidnapping a five-day-old baby is expected to be transferred to the regional court after her next appearance.
Amahle Sigam briefly appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with charges of kidnapping of a minor, forgery and uttering...
