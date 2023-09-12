Rape accused pastor released on bail in Knysna
A small community in Knysna, fighting for justice for a 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by her pastor and his friend, were left disappointed when the church leader was granted bail of R10,000 on Monday.
The alleged incidents took place earlier this year and the teen has since discovered that she is pregnant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.