News

Rape accused pastor released on bail in Knysna

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 September 2023

A small community in Knysna, fighting for justice for a 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by her pastor and his friend, were left disappointed when the church leader was granted bail of R10,000 on Monday.

The alleged incidents took place earlier this year and the teen has since discovered that she is pregnant...

