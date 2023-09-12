×

Man killed, woman wounded in Gelvandale shootings

12 September 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Suspected gang violence in Gqeberha’s northern areas claimed the life of a man and landed a woman in hospital at the weekend.

The two separate shootings in Gelvandale have raised fears of an escalation in gang activity in and around the suburb...

