Man killed, woman wounded in Gelvandale shootings
Suspected gang violence in Gqeberha’s northern areas claimed the life of a man and landed a woman in hospital at the weekend.
The two separate shootings in Gelvandale have raised fears of an escalation in gang activity in and around the suburb...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.