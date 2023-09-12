×

News

Judgment expected on Friday in Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailer murder case

Accused may be acquitted on some charges

12 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The man accused of the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailer driver Garrison Snayers may be acquitted on at least three of the charges he faces.

Bathandwa Jabavu, 27, was arrested along with Wandisile Gawe on February 23 2021, five days after Snayers was shot dead in the driver’s seat of his blue Suzuki Celerio, in Mandala Street, New Brighton...

