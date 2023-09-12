×

Hiker safety top of mind along Nelson Mandela Bay’s green-flag trails

Tour operators welcome accreditation of record 11 walks ahead of summer season

12 September 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The city’s Green Flag nod has put a pep in the step of tour operators in Nelson Mandela Bay — the metro now boasts 11 assessed hiking trails for the first time.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tour Guides’ Association chair and travel guide Sean Mitri and Jonker Fourie of Firefly the Travel Guy have welcomed the accreditation and its timing ahead of the summer season...

