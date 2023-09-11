×

News

Golden Arrow Bus Services to hike fares as operational costs rise

By Kim Swartz - 12 September 2023
Golden Arrow Bus Services says ticket prices will increase next Monday. File photo.
Image: gabs.co.za

Rising operational costs, including fuel prices, will see Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) passenger fares in Cape Town increase by 2.7% from September 18.

“We remain cognisant of the affect of fare increases on our passengers and only implement increases when all cost-saving options have been exhausted and absorbing operational cost increases is no longer possible,” said GABS.

The company confirmed rising fuel prices were partially to blame.

“Rising operational input costs, such as fuel and a legacy of implementing fare increases much lower than industry inflation has placed significant strain on the company’s ability to provide the level of services our passengers expect and deserve.

“Contractual rates paid by government have also decreased in real terms. We will implement an average fare increase of 2.7% on September 18. The pricing of pensioners' products will not increase.”

GABS advised passengers to purchase weekly or monthly trips which is cheaper than paying cash.

