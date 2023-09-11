Doctor's court attempt to 'interfere' with SIU's work fails

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed a court order which paves the way for the unit to finalise its investigation relating to R7.2m received by a Pretoria medical practitioner.
The Pretoria high court last week dismissed an application brought by Dr John Marite who wanted to compel the SIU to change its National Lotteries Commission (NLC) investigation team.
The SIU team was investigating how Marite’s company, which was contracted to perform male circumcisions, transferred money to people who did not perform work related to the contract.
An SIU investigation into the affairs of the NLC revealed that Marite’s company, Right Play Health Services, received R7.2m from Zibsimode NPC, an organisation with links to former NLC board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda.
The SIU said Zibsimode received grant funding of R20.2m from the NLC for the rollout of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects for circumcision.
Zibsimode contracted Marite and Right Play Health Services to perform male circumcisions.
On May 31 2017, Marite invoiced Zibsimode and a payment of R7.2m was made into the bank account of Right Play Health Services.
Two days later, Right Play Health Services deposited R2m to an entity called Ironbridge Travel Agency. The directors of Ironbridge at the time were linked to then NLC COO Phillemon Letwaba.
The directors were Letwaba’s cousin Karabo Sithole, Letwaba’s wife Rebotile, Sithole’s wife Relebogile Constance Maboa and Letwaba’s brother Thabo Letwaba.
Right Play Health Services further transferred R2m to Ndzuku Trading, an entity owned by Malwandla Solly Siweya.
The SIU interviewed Marite on the payment he received from Zibsimode and payments he made to Ironbridge and Ndzuku.
“When he failed to answer questions from SIU investigators, he approached the high court to seek an order for the SIU to change its investigation team and interfere in the way the unit conducts its investigations,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
In the judgment dismissing Marite’s application, acting judge Hein Snyman said the application “amounted to an abuse of process”. Marite was ordered to pay the costs of the application.
“The ruling paves way for the unit to finalise its investigation relating to R7.2m received by Marite and ensures the independence of the SIU is not compromised,” Kganyago said.
The SIU was authorised in a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the NLC and the conduct of NLC officials, and to recover financial losses suffered by the state.
Doctor's court attempt to 'interfere' with SIU's work fails
