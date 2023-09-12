Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially launched the “most advanced” passenger train on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor, costing commuters under R10 for a single trip.
The launch was held on Tuesday and attended by Chikunga, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group CEO Hishaam Emeran, Prasa acting chairperson Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, and other officials,
The dignitaries boarded the train from KwaMashu to Durban station.
The new train, called Isitimela Sabantu (people’s train), comes with safety features including on-board CCTV cameras and an anti-crash system and air-conditioning.
According to Prasa, the reopening of the corridor amounted to R94m, and about R230m has been spent so far on fixing infrastructure damage to around eight lines in KwaZulu-Natal.
All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban
Chikunga said the train was affordable because it was subsidised by government.
“The corridor has not been used due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure as well as the damage that took place in some stations during the July 2021 unrest and recent floodings,” said Chikunga.
“I am happy that Prasa has indicated it has already appointed a service provider for signalling which will help in running full-scale services. We have seen the trains in well-developed countries around the world, and we are going to have them.”
Protection of the train against theft and vandalism also lies in the hands of commuters and the community, she said.
In a few weeks they will launch the Umlazi to Durban corridor and other corridors that are being fixed, she added.
