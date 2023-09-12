×

News

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination

12 September 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Advocate Zandile Mshololo consulting with an accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli be attended to by a doctor on Tuesday after he told the court he was sick.

A report on his medical condition must be presented in court on Wednesday, the judge instructed.

When proceedings started on Tuesday, Ntuli's advocate Zandile Mshololo told the court: “My client informed me this morning he is not feeling well and is getting worse. I am asking for an adjournment so he can be taken to hospital in prison.”

When Mokgoatlheng asked Mshololo if her client would be available in court on Wednesday, she said it would depend on the medical advice they received.

A Leeuwkop prison official told the court sick prisoners are attended to at the facility's clinic and nursing sisters are always present. Doctors are not always readily available.

After hearing this, Mokgoatlheng ordered: “I don't want this man to go to Leeuwkop and be given tablets and castor oil. He must be attended to by a doctor.”

Ntuli, who is serving multiple terms of life imprisonment for political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, is on trial with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, also jailed at Leeuwkop prison, for allegedly murdering the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The matter has been rolled over to Wednesday.

