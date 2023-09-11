×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Zuma’s appeal in Downer, Maughan private prosecution case

By TimesLIVE - 11 September 2023

Courtesy of SABC

The Pietermaritzburg high court is set to deliberate on former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a recent ruling that invalidated his private prosecution of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest