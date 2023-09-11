×

News

Trial of Bay couple facing cyber crimes charges postponed

11 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A married couple who face charges of crimen injuria and contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act will have to wait until October to hear whether they will have to stand trial.

The matter was meant to go to trial in the Gqeberha regional court on Monday but it emerged that Brett and Janice Giddy were still awaiting the outcome of representations they had made to the deputy director of public prosecutions. ..

Latest