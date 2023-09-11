×

Three arrested for murder after alleged scuffle over alcohol

11 September 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Three suspects are expected to appear in the Barberton magistrate's court after a man was killed during an alleged scuffle over alcohol. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three suspects aged between 18 and 19 were arrested in Barberton, Mpumalanga after a man was murdered during an incident suspected to have been sparked by an argument over alcohol on Saturday. 

 The trio are expected to appear in the Barberton magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder. 

“According to a report, police and paramedics were summoned to a scene at Kamadakwa in Barberton outside Nelspruit. The victim was found with multiple injuries on his upper body and was certified dead,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.  

He said broken beer bottles with blood stains were collected at the crime scene for further investigation.  

Mdhluli said part of the investigation will be to establish the motive behind the killing and to obtain the victim's age, which is unknown. 

TimesLIVE  

