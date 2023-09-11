Nelson Mandela Bay singing powerhouse honoured at ‘theatre family’ memorial
A vocal powerhouse who captivated audiences from across the globe with her enthralling stage presence.
This is how Gqeberha singer and actress Mandisa Tiso was remembered on Saturday by her “theatre family” who paid tribute to the mother of two with a memorial service at the Little Theatre in Central...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.