×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay high on province’s murder list

Policing district had increase of 17.8% in cases, figures for first quarter of 2023/2024 show

11 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay is home to four of the five deadliest policing areas in the province for the first quarter of 2023/2024.

While the Eastern Cape showed an overall decrease of 5.1% in murder cases compared with last year over the same period, only two districts showed an increase in the category — the Nelson Mandela Bay district (17.8%) and the Joe Gqabi district (26.2%) in the  Barkly East area...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest