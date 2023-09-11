×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gloves come off as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, predecessor play blame game

11 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has accused his predecessor, DA councillor Retief Odendaal, of protecting a senior city official implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in alleged fraud and corruption.

In a letter dated September 7, Van Niekerk wrote to DA national leader John Steenhuisen to report Odendaal’s “unethical” behaviour which, he said, had caused political instability and led to the collapse of the previous DA-led coalition in the Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest