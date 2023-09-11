Gloves come off as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, predecessor play blame game
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has accused his predecessor, DA councillor Retief Odendaal, of protecting a senior city official implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in alleged fraud and corruption.
In a letter dated September 7, Van Niekerk wrote to DA national leader John Steenhuisen to report Odendaal’s “unethical” behaviour which, he said, had caused political instability and led to the collapse of the previous DA-led coalition in the Bay...
