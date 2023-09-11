Four arrested after foiled robbery attempt at Plett supermarket
Four alleged would-be robbers were arrested after a foiled robbery attempt at a Plettenberg Bay supermarket on Sunday.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the incident took place at about 6am at the Market Square Pick n Pay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.