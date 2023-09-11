Embattled Nelson Mandela Bay attorney suspended
Former legal high flyer Du-Wayne Stoltz’s woes are piling up
Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz’s staggering fall from grace reached a new low when he was suspended from practising last week.
The once high-flying litigation attorney will remain suspended until a verdict is reached in the disciplinary proceedings instituted against him by the Legal Practice Council (LPC)..
