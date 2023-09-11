×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Call for more policing in Garden Route crime hotspots

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 September 2023

A shortage of uniformed police officers and vehicles is  putting the lives of Garden Route residents at risk.

This is according to some community police forums and neighbourhood watches in the region who, at their CPF summit in George on Saturday, appealed to Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile to deploy more resources to the region...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest