Call for more policing in Garden Route crime hotspots
A shortage of uniformed police officers and vehicles is putting the lives of Garden Route residents at risk.
This is according to some community police forums and neighbourhood watches in the region who, at their CPF summit in George on Saturday, appealed to Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile to deploy more resources to the region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.