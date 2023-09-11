×

Brandwag athletes hit by taxi while training in Kariega

Close call for group preparing for SA Cross Country Championships

By Tremaine van Aardt - 11 September 2023

A cross country training session almost ended tragically for a group of Hoërskool Brandwag pupils after they were struck by a taxi on Saturday morning.

The high school athletes were jogging when at about 9.25am they were bumped from behind by a speeding taxi overtaking a truck at the corner of Carinus  Street and Graaff-Reinet Drive...

