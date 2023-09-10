Man shot dead in Despatch
A 30-year-old man from Khayamnandi, Despatch, was shot dead on Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had responded to a report about a shooting in Somi Street at about 3.35pm...
