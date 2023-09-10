Free service offered during National Wills Week
There is an Afrikaans proverb which states spyt kom altyd te laat (regret is always too late) that often rings true but can, in some cases, be changed with a little preparation.
The annual National Wills Week, a time dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of having a valid will, kicks off on Monday and runs until Friday and sees participating law firms offering will-related services for free...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.