News

Free service offered during National Wills Week

10 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

There is an Afrikaans proverb which states spyt kom altyd te laat (regret is always too late) that often rings true but can, in some cases, be changed with a little preparation.

The annual National Wills Week, a time dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of having a valid will, kicks off on Monday and runs until Friday and sees participating law firms offering will-related services for free...

