Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from Saturday at 5am after the recovery of some power generation units.
Eskom said load-shedding was reduced from stage 6 to stage 5 at 5am on Friday and will continue until 5am on Saturday. Stage 3 will be implemented until 4pm on Saturday, when stage 4 will resume until 5am on Sunday.
Stage 1 load-shedding will start from 5am on Sunday until 4pm, when it will move to stage 4 until midnight.
“Breakdowns have dropped to 15,895MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,474MW,” said Eskom.
“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power station returned to service.”
Delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations also contributed to load-shedding, it added.
TimesLIVE
Reduction in load-shedding stages from Saturday morning
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
