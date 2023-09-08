Young cancer survivor going the extra mile for others
Tian Diedericks, 16, preparing for marathon cycle to raise funds for child oncology unit at Provincial Hospital
Determined not to waste his second chance at life and instead make a difference in the lives of others, a teenage cancer survivor is organising a 24-hour cycle event to raise funds for the hospital that helped him through his darkest hours.
Five years after 16-year-old Tian Diedericks was told he was cancer-free, the Framesby High School pupil will attempt to cycle 500km during the event, and all funds raised will go towards Provincial Hospital’s paediatric oncology unit in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.