The six alleged illegal mining kingpins from Khutsong and Carletonville were joined by three other accused when they appeared in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Bethuel Ngobeni, 38, Nhlahla Leon Magwaca, 26, Thabo Prince Sechele, 34, Moseki Sechele, 28, Dumisani Moyo, 35, and Khudzai Mashaya, 45, were first arrested in October last year.
Five of them abandoned their bail bid, while Moyo was initially denied bail. Moyo was later granted bail this year after appealing to the high court.
They appeared again in court in December, and the case was postponed to September 7th, for the court to prepare an indictment.
Five of the six have been in custody ever since, until this week when they were joined by the three others who were arrested and appeared in court with them on Thursday.
The initial six are facing counts of dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering.
On Thursday, they were joined in the dock by Lerato Bathebeng, 37, Poppy Mathongwane, 35, and Suzan Duba , 30, who were arrested earlier in the day. The three each face a charge of money laundering.
“It is alleged that Magwaca, who is Dube's boyfriend, and Ngobeni, who is a husband to both Bathebeng and Mathongwane, both bought movable and immovable assets with the proceeds of crime in the name of their partners. Therefore, the partners unduly benefited from the proceeds of crime,” the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks said in a joint statement.
The three women were granted bail of R2,000 each.
Ngobeni, Thabo Sechele and Maseki told the court, through their legal representative, that they intend to bring a bail application based on new facts. Their case to bring a bail application was postponed to September 29.
The case for all nine accused was postponed to November 30 for the defence to be furnished with an indictment and a high court date.
Three more accused added in the alleged illegal mining kingpins case
