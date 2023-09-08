A 55-year-old suspect sought by the Hawks in Mpumalanga in connection with a R14.7m theft at Eskom has been arrested in the Western Cape, 10 years after being on the lam.
The suspect was arrested in Gordon's Bay on Thursday during a joint operation between the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau, Cape Town national intervention unit and the provincial tracking team.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect will appear in the Strand magistrate’s court on Friday before being transferred to Mpumalanga.
Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb after a decade
“It is alleged that during April 2013 the suspect submitted invoices to Eskom for the delivery of pumps which were never delivered. His other co-accused were arrested and are out on bail. The court issued a warrant of arrest for the suspect who has evaded justice for 10 years,” said Vukubi.
