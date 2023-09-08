Second Bay security guard gunned down for firearm in a week
While keeping a close eye on the beer delivery truck he was escorting through Kwanoxolo, a security guard was ambushed by two armed men and murdered for his firearm on Thursday.
The man, 31, became the second guard from the Fidelity Services Group to be gunned down in the line of duty in the city over the past week...
