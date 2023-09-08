×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupils exposed to world of possibilities in maritime sector

08 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Hundreds of pupils from some of Gqeberha’s most disadvantaged areas have been exposed to the potential of future maritime  careers.

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), in celebration of World Maritime Month, launched the maritime roadshow at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell on Thursday with more than 1,500 curious Motherwell pupils in attendance...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest