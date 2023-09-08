Pupils exposed to world of possibilities in maritime sector
Hundreds of pupils from some of Gqeberha’s most disadvantaged areas have been exposed to the potential of future maritime careers.
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), in celebration of World Maritime Month, launched the maritime roadshow at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell on Thursday with more than 1,500 curious Motherwell pupils in attendance...
