News

Murder probe after Bloemendal man shot dead

By Herald Reporter - 08 September 2023
A man was shot dead in Bloemendal on Thursday night
MURDER PROBE: A man was shot dead in Bloemendal on Thursday night
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Bethelsdorp detectives are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead in Bloemendal on Thursday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at about 6pm, police attended to a complaint in Scholtz Street.

Upon arrival they were informed by members of the community that gunshots had been fired.

“Upon further investigation police members proceeded to a house.

“The front door was open and during the search of the premises they found the body of the deceased, John Craincross, 59, in the garage with a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest.

“The motive and the suspects involved are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police are meanwhile appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Latest