Motherwell woman shining bright with sunglasses venture

By Tokologo Lekoma - 08 September 2023

At just 24, Lithemba Kilani had the bright idea of ploughing back into her community by opening a sunglasses business in Motherwell.

Still reeling from the after-effects of losing three people close to her during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kilani wanted to do something that would make a difference and turn her pain into purpose...

