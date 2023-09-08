Motherwell woman shining bright with sunglasses venture
At just 24, Lithemba Kilani had the bright idea of ploughing back into her community by opening a sunglasses business in Motherwell.
Still reeling from the after-effects of losing three people close to her during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kilani wanted to do something that would make a difference and turn her pain into purpose...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.