A Humansdorp admin clerk, who stole more than R200,000 from her employer, has been sentenced to an effective three years behind bars.
The Gqeberha commercial crimes court sentenced Nadia Basson, 39, to five years imprisonment with two years suspended for five years.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said during January 2020 and July 2020, while in her capacity as an administrative clerk at Dagbreek Eiers in Zwartenbosch in Humansdorp, Basson misappropriated funds.
Payments of clients that were collected by truck drivers and paid over to her were not deposited to the business account.
“The investigations by the Gqeberha based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks revealed that the business was prejudiced cash to the value of more than R207,000,” Mgolodela said.
Basson was arrested on February 14, 2022, and released on warning.
At the start of her trial Basson pleaded guilty and after several court appearances she was sentenced on Thursday.
Humansdorp admin clerk sentenced to three years
