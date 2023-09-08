In one of two similar house robberies in Kariega during the early hours of Friday, a 36-year-old father was shot dead in front of his wife and 14-year-old son during a terrifying ordeal.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Gcobani Maya was shot dead after three suspects broke into the family’s Tolbos Street, Strelitzia Park home at about 2.30am on Friday.
“It is alleged that a 14-year-old child heard a noise at the door.
“Immediately, a brick was thrown through a bedroom window.
“The teenager ran into his parents’ room and they locked the door. The door was kicked open and shots were fired.
“The owner of the house sustained a gunshot wound.
“Three suspects took a TV set, playstation and cellphones,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Maya’s wife contacted their security company after the robbers left.
The investigation is continuing.
In another similar home invasion in Daniel Crescent, in Scheepershoogte, a man and his friend were studying at about 1.30am when they heard noises in the house.
Janse van Rensburg said three suspects entered the house after a brick was thrown through a window.
“One suspect, armed with a firearm, threatened the complainant and the friend.
“They demanded cellphones. The suspects also stole a plasma TV, two cellphones and two laptops.”
Janse van Rensburg said it was further alleged that the suspects then fled in a Quantum that was parked nearby.
No-one was injured during the robbery and a case of house robbery is under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Father killed in front of family in one of two house robberies in Kariega
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
