News

Case of biker who allegedly assaulted woman driver struck off roll

Trial fails to go ahead as state has not concluded identity parades

08 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

More than 15 months after a biker allegedly assaulted a woman driver following an accident in Circular Drive in Gqeberha, the matter was struck from the roll when it emerged — at what was meant to be the start of trial — that the state had still not concluded the identity parades.

The 30-year-old Walmer man had handed himself over to the police in July 2022 after a video of the incident went viral on social media...

Latest