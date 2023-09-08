Case of biker who allegedly assaulted woman driver struck off roll
Trial fails to go ahead as state has not concluded identity parades
More than 15 months after a biker allegedly assaulted a woman driver following an accident in Circular Drive in Gqeberha, the matter was struck from the roll when it emerged — at what was meant to be the start of trial — that the state had still not concluded the identity parades.
The 30-year-old Walmer man had handed himself over to the police in July 2022 after a video of the incident went viral on social media...
