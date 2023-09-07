WildLensTV bringing the outdoors to the palm of one’s hand
It’s time to welcome the continent’s wildlife home — into the lounge, bedroom or even bathroom with the launch of WildLensTV.
Mantis Collection’s Paul Gardiner and media industry veteran Barbara Bellini have combined their expertise in conservation and media, and passion for protecting the planet to create the new YouTube channel with the aim of taking viewers on an enthralling journey through the wild...
