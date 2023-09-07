Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils raring to recycle
While it might not be a new concept, it is a necessary one and a recently launched schools recycling competition is going big around the initiative with thousands of Eastern Cape pupils set to compete.
Tetra Pak has joined forces with Woodlands Dairy and PETCO for the “Choose to Recycle” competition that is running until November and will see 22 schools — in Humansdorp, Gqeberha and Jeffreys Bay — compete to collect and recycle the most beverage cartons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.