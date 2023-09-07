Private land proposal for RDP housing in Nelson Mandela Bay
Properties to be sought only if no suitable municipal sites are available, committee decides
To address a housing shortage in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality is considering buying property from private landowners to create additional housing units.
On Wednesday, the human settlements standing committee approved a proposal that involves conducting feasibility studies on private properties in the city. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.