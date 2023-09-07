×

Private land proposal for RDP housing in Nelson Mandela Bay

Properties to be sought only if no suitable municipal sites are available, committee decides

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 September 2023

To address a housing shortage in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality is considering buying property from private landowners to create additional housing units.

On Wednesday, the human settlements standing committee approved a proposal that involves conducting feasibility studies on private properties in the city. ..

