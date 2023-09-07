Gqeberha police are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the body of an unknown woman found in KwaMagxaki last month.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said community members had contacted the KwaDwesi police station on August 20 after they discovered the woman’s body at about 6pm.
“The body was found in bushes near Gqalo Street, KwaMagxaki.
“The woman had no visible injuries,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She is believed to have been 20-25 years old.
She was dressed in light blue denim pants with writing on them, a black jacket and black Crocs.
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone who might be able to assist to contact Detective Constable Januarie on 083-347-0173, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
KwaDwesi police seek help in identifying woman’s body
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha police are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the body of an unknown woman found in KwaMagxaki last month.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said community members had contacted the KwaDwesi police station on August 20 after they discovered the woman’s body at about 6pm.
“The body was found in bushes near Gqalo Street, KwaMagxaki.
“The woman had no visible injuries,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She is believed to have been 20-25 years old.
She was dressed in light blue denim pants with writing on them, a black jacket and black Crocs.
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone who might be able to assist to contact Detective Constable Januarie on 083-347-0173, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News