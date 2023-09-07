Huge rhino rewilding project a game-changer
Expert says African Parks initiative to free animals being farmed in North West is feasible and great news for conservation
Former Nelson Mandela Bay resident and SANParks rhino expert Dr Mike Knight has hailed the huge rhino rewilding project announced by African Parks on Tuesday as a conservation game-changer.
Knight, who is chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s rhino specialist group, now working for the Namibian branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature, has been asked to join the advisory group that will guide the project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.