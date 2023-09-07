Holy smoke! Tempers high over dagga joint
Residents huff and puff over ‘headbanging’ music and ‘constant smell of weed’
A dagga joint which continues to operate, even after police shut it down, has caused high tension among residents in one of Gqeberha’s busiest streets.
Newton Park residents went as far as contacting the police in an attempt to close the new Kei-Cannalounge establishment in Cape Road, complaining of a constant smell of weed and the disruption of peace due to “headbanging” music...
