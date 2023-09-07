×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Disgraced accountant Jonathan Blow pleads guilty to R52m theft

Married father of two is believed to have gambled away a large portion of the money he stole from two major retail stores

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 September 2023

A disgraced Gqeberha accountant has finally confessed to stealing more than R52m from two major retail stores which employed him to manage their books.

Jonathan Blow is believed to have gambled away large sums of the stolen money, which he siphoned off between July 2020 and September 2022. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest