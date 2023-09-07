Disgraced accountant Jonathan Blow pleads guilty to R52m theft
Married father of two is believed to have gambled away a large portion of the money he stole from two major retail stores
A disgraced Gqeberha accountant has finally confessed to stealing more than R52m from two major retail stores which employed him to manage their books.
Jonathan Blow is believed to have gambled away large sums of the stolen money, which he siphoned off between July 2020 and September 2022. ..
